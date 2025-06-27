Tagwirei Confirms To Being A “Tendepreneur”

By A Correspondent| Controversial business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei has stirred fresh debate over state-linked business dealings after making remarks that appeared to confirm long-standing allegations of his involvement in government tenders. Speaking during a recent public appearance, Tagwirei dismissed claims that he continues to benefit from government tenders while simultaneously accusing exiled political figures of being tenderpreneurs themselves.

“I have never gotten a tender from this government since 2019–2020, I have never won a tender. In fact, I have never wanted a tender from this period, I have never,” Tagwirei said, addressing persistent questions over his business links to Zimbabwe’s ruling elite. “But those who are getting them—I am happy for them. If anyone gets a tender, I will celebrate with you, and if you want capital to supply your tender, I will help you, come and see me.”

While Tagwirei insisted that he no longer participates in the government tender system, his comments acknowledging his willingness to finance others who do has reignited scrutiny. Critics argue that such actions still position him as a key player in the tender ecosystem, even if indirectly.

Adding fuel to the fire, Tagwirei lashed out at exiled opposition figures, accusing them of similar conduct.

“Those who are outside the country who want to… They were tenderpreneurs also—the likes of [Saviour] Kasukuwere, [Tendai] Biti—they are loud-mouthed, but they are tenderpreneurs,” he said.

