Citizens leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa on Friday shared a video of himself visiting Zaka District in Masvingo Province, where he received a warm welcome from locals.

Posting on social media, Chamisa wrote:

“I’m in Zaka… Lots of amazing love from amazing people!”

The visit is part of his ongoing grassroots engagements across the country.

I’m in Zaka..Lots of amazing love from amazing people! #OnePeople pic.twitter.com/X7ZkN9xCOP — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 27, 2025

