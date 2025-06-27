VP Chiwenga Attacks Mnangagwa’s Corrupt Friends

By A Correspondent — Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has renewed his attack on corrupt business elites aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, warning that their days of impunity are numbered.

Addressing the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) annual congress in Victoria Falls on Thursday, Chiwenga delivered a scathing critique of “phantom entrepreneurs” and “tenderpreneurs”—a term commonly used to describe politically connected businesspeople who win lucrative state contracts without public tender processes.

Chiwenga’s remarks, while not naming names, are widely interpreted as a direct challenge to the so-called Zvigananda—a shadowy network of Mnangagwa allies, bootlickers, and relatives notorious for amassing wealth through opaque deals, rigged tenders, and state capture.

“The day of reckoning is inevitable for those who undermine our economic integrity by engaging in shadowy dealings,” Chiwenga said. “This culture of phantom entrepreneurship, where money appears without any known source, is not only economically corrosive but ethically bankrupt. We all know that money does not fall from the heavens like manna.”

The term Zvigananda, now a derogatory label in political and business circles, is used to describe Mnangagwa’s inner circle of tender-linked elites—often men with no traceable business operations but seen flaunting luxury lifestyles funded by public resources. These individuals are frequently awarded government tenders in infrastructure, energy, and mining—often without going through due process.

Critics say the Zvigananda group has entrenched a system of state-sanctioned corruption, where political loyalty to Mnangagwa is rewarded with access to taxpayer-funded contracts. Several of them have reportedly been involved in road construction projects, agriculture inputs schemes, and gold smuggling operations, all shielded from scrutiny by their proximity to the presidency.

Chiwenga has previously hinted at a looming political clash with the group. In January this year, he referred to them as “individuals of questionable morals… growing big bellies and splashing ill-gotten wealth.” In April, he warned that the country’s liberation struggle was not meant to benefit “the connected elite.”

At the ZNCC summit, Chiwenga urged the business community to uphold ethical standards and transparency, warning against rent-seeking and politically-backed malfeasance.

“Real businesses are built through hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and value creation,” he said. “We must shun unscrupulous so-called businesspeople operating from briefcases with no traceable capital or legitimate enterprise.”

The congress, held under the theme “Unlocking Business Potential Through Policy, Partnerships and Productivity,”brought together senior government officials, policymakers, industry leaders, and investors to chart a sustainable path for economic growth.

Chiwenga’s sharp tone comes amid growing public anger over corruption and impunity, which has deepened Zimbabwe’s economic woes. According to Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Zimbabwe scored just 21 out of 100—its worst performance in nearly a decade. This places the country well below both the Sub-Saharan Africa average (33) and the global average (43), underscoring systemic failures in transparency and accountability.

The Vice President’s statement may signal an intensifying power struggle within the ruling Zanu PF, as factions jostle for control ahead of the party’s next congress. As Chiwenga continues to position himself as a reformist and anti-corruption crusader, his attacks on Mnangagwa’s allies could reshape the internal dynamics of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

