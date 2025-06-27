Yaya Toure Eyes Coaching Post

Sports Correspondent

Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast star Yaya Toure is reportedly on the verge of landing his first head coaching role with Belgian second-tier club Daring Brussels.

According to Belgian outlet La DH Les Sports+, Daring Brussels have identified Toure as their top candidate for the vacant head coach position and have already initiated contact with the former midfielder.

Toure, who enjoyed a decorated playing career, has been steadily building his coaching credentials. He recently served as assistant coach to Roberto Mancini with the Saudi Arabia national team, and previously worked alongside Carl Hoefkens at Standard Liège in Belgium.

If the deal is finalized, this will mark Toure’s first official role as a head coach, a significant milestone in his post-playing career.

