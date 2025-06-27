Zanu PF Heavyweights Lose Sleep Over Tagwirei, Mavetera Rising Influence

By A Correspondent

BULAWAYO – The growing political clout of Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a controversial businessman, and Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of ICT and leader of Young Women 4ED, is reportedly causing anxiety among Zanu PF heavyweights amid deepening divisions over the party’s succession dynamics.

On Thursday, Mavetera proudly announced that Young Women 4ED had hosted the 2nd Edition of the Leadership Success Series in Bulawayo, focusing on the theme “Land Tenure – Unlocking the Potential of Young People.”

“Our guest of honour Mr. Kuda Tagwirei reaffirmed his support for our President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s vision on the Land Tenure program,” Mavetera said. “He also gave a lot of insights on sustainable land reform as the Chairperson of the Land Implementation Committee.”

Mavetera herself used the platform to push the government’s digital transformation agenda.

“As Minister of ICTPCS I emphasized our government’s commitment to digitizing our land systems—a critical step towards a Digitalized Zimbabwe by 2030,” she added. “This aligns with Young Women 4ED’s mission to ensure women lead Zimbabwe’s agricultural transformation. Let us build an equitable, tech-forward future.”

While the event showcased youthful energy and loyalty to President Mnangagwa, insiders say the growing visibility and influence of Tagwirei and Mavetera has sparked concern within senior Zanu PF circles.

Tagwirei, long viewed as a key financier and behind-the-scenes power broker, is reportedly playing an increasing role in state policy and strategic decision-making. His chairmanship of the Land Implementation Committee has only deepened fears that he is becoming a kingmaker in the party’s post-Mugabe era.

Mavetera’s rapid rise within government and her grassroots mobilization of young women through the 4ED structure have also been interpreted as signs of her positioning in Zanu PF’s murky succession politics.

Party hardliners, some of whom still harbour presidential ambitions, are said to be “losing sleep” over the duo’s growing influence—particularly as speculation mounts that President Mnangagwa is keen to extend his stay in power beyond 2028, potentially sidelining long-time allies.

