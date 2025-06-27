Zanu PF Masvingo Stalwart Hungwe Dies

By A Correspondent

MASVINGO – Long-serving Zanu PF councillor Phillip Dunira Hungwe, a political stalwart from Vuranda, Ward 1 in Chivi District, has died. He passed away in Harare, where he had been hospitalized for some time.

Confirming the news, Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial leadership said Hungwe’s death is a great loss to both the party and the Chivi community.

“He was admitted in Harare for some time and unfortunately, his condition was not pleasing. We have lost a dedicated cadre who served the party and the people with unwavering commitment,” said a senior party official in the province.

Hungwe was widely respected for his long-standing service, having been one of the longest-serving councillors in the country, and a constant figure in local governance throughout the post-independence era.

Details regarding funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

