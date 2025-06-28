Just In: Fire Breaks Out At Harare Hospital Nurses’ Residence
28 June 2025
By A Correspondent
A fire broke out on Friday at the nurses’ residence at Harare Hospital, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and prompting an emergency response from the City of Harare Fire Brigade.
Authorities confirmed the incident in a brief statement posted to Facebook, stating: “Happening right now… A massive fire has engulfed sections of the nurses’ residence at Harare Hospital. Our Fire Brigade teams are en route. We will provide updates as the situation unfolds.”
Details surrounding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unclear at this stage. No injuries have been reported so far.
Source: Crime Watch Zimbabwe