Let’s Unite To Remove Zanu PF, Declares Tshabangu But Is He Sincere At All ?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Self-declared Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has urged Zimbabwe’s opposition forces to form a united front against the ruling ZANU PF, calling for strategic renewal and internal reform.

In a statement issued on Friday, Tshabangu emphasized the need for opposition parties to set aside differences and build a cohesive political force capable of challenging ZANU PF’s long-standing grip on power.

“As the opposition, we need to revamp our political strategy and employ all tactics that will enable us to succeed against ZANU PF, with unity being our primary objective,” said Tshabangu. “Additionally, we must eliminate corruption within our ranks to regain the trust and confidence of the masses.”

Tshabangu’s call comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s opposition landscape remains fragmented, plagued by infighting, and weakened by state-sponsored crackdowns. However, his appeal for unity has been met with skepticism from several political observers and activists who question his sincerity and independence.

Many critics view Tshabangu as a politically compromised figure, allegedly aligned with ZANU PF interests.

“Tshabangu’s track record suggests he is more of a destabilizing agent than a unifier,” said one political analyst. “It’s difficult to take a call for opposition unity seriously when it comes from someone widely perceived as a ZANU PF sympathiser.”

Tshabangu rose to prominence controversially in 2023 after engineering the recall of several CCC Members of Parliament, a move widely condemned as aiding ZANU PF’s parliamentary dominance.

Despite the doubts, his latest remarks have reignited the debate about the need for strategic cooperation among Zimbabwe’s fragmented opposition movements. With economic hardship worsening and political repression continuing, many Zimbabweans remain eager to see a credible, united alternative to the current administration.

Whether Tshabangu’s statement signals a genuine shift toward opposition cohesion or is another political maneuver remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the call for unity—regardless of its messenger—continues to resonate with an electorate hungry for change.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...