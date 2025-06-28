Masvingo Residents Walk Tall As High Court Orders City Council To Close Perilous Dumpsite

By A Correspondent

In a significant win for the people of Masvingo, the High Court has ordered the Masvingo City Council (MCC) to halt all waste dumping at the controversial open space between Runyararo South West and Victoria Ranch by December 2025.

This long-awaited ruling comes after years of outcry from residents who have endured the harmful effects of living near the unofficial dumpsite—including persistent foul smells, clouds of smoke, and an infestation of flies threatening both their health and well-being.

The case was brought forward by the Masvingo Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA), which accused the council of neglecting its duty by allowing continued dumping at the site, causing serious environmental damage and health hazards.

Last week, a High Court judge ruled in favor of the residents, compelling the City Council to relocate its waste disposal operations to the designated Cambria Farm landfill.

“This is a turning point for the residents of Runyararo West,” said a MURRA representative. “The court’s decision acknowledges the suffering people have endured for too long and sends a clear message: enough is enough.”

The judgment, delivered by consent, marks a major step toward restoring environmental integrity and improving public health in the city. Residents are hailing the outcome as a victory for community activism and a testament to the power of civic engagement.

“It’s a reminder that united voices can bring real change,” said one local resident. “When we speak out together, the authorities have no choice but to listen.”

Notably, the City Council did not oppose the legal application, a move that many view as a sign of willingness to engage constructively and improve public service delivery.

“This shows a level of maturity,” one MURRA official commented. “It suggests the council is ready to act in the best interest of its residents and acknowledge their concerns.”

The relocation of waste operations to Cambria landfill is expected to significantly enhance the quality of life in Runyararo South West, Victoria Ranch, and surrounding neighborhoods. Residents will finally be free from the toxic smoke and health threats that have plagued the area for years.

This court ruling is more than just a legal outcome—it’s a blueprint for environmental justice and civic responsibility. It sets a precedent for how communities can demand accountability and push for sustainable urban management.

As Masvingo begins its transition to a cleaner future, this victory serves as a reminder that persistent advocacy, community solidarity, and legal action remain powerful tools in the fight for safe and livable cities.

