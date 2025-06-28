Minister Mavetera Distributes Computers To Schools Without Tables, Benches, Electricity…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The government’s latest push to bridge the digital divide has come under scrutiny after ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera donated computers to a rural school that lacks even the most basic infrastructure—such as electricity, tables, and benches.

The donation, made during a ceremony at St George’s Muchena Primary School in Mutasa District, included 15 laptops, a projector, a whiteboard, and a Starlink internet device. While the gesture was intended to promote digital inclusion in underserved communities, it has sparked questions about the government’s priorities and implementation strategy.

“We are committed to ensuring that marginalised communities are not left out of the digital economy,” said Minister Mavetera during the handover. “This is why we have taken this expo across the nation from Mashonaland to Matabeleland and now we are in Manicaland.”

The donation was part of the Manicaland ICT Expo, with Manicaland becoming the third province to host the event as the government continues its nationwide ICT drive.

However, critics and community members were quick to point out the glaring gap between digital empowerment ambitions and on-the-ground realities. St George’s Muchena Primary School reportedly lacks electricity, making it nearly impossible to operate the donated computers without immediate additional infrastructure support.

“It’s a good thing that the government is thinking about ICT, but it’s putting the cart before the horse,” said a local parent. “How do you run a laptop with no power? Where will learners sit if there are no benches? We need classrooms and electricity first.”

Another teacher at the school echoed similar concerns:

“We welcome the technology, but we also need the basics. These children are learning under trees and in makeshift classrooms. Before we talk about Starlink, let’s talk about desks and roofs.”

While the initiative rightly recognizes the importance of digital skills in today’s economy, it raises broader concerns about the sequencing of development priorities. Experts argue that foundational infrastructure—such as electricity, furniture, and functional classrooms—should precede or accompany such donations to ensure they are actually usable and effective.

“The government must ensure schools are equipped with the minimum requirements to benefit from ICT tools,” said a development analyst. “Otherwise, these laptops will simply gather dust.”

Despite the criticism, Minister Mavetera remains optimistic about the long-term vision.

“This ensures that every citizen, regardless of where they live, can participate in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation,” she said. “We are laying the foundation for a digitally empowered generation.”

But for the learners at St George’s Muchena Primary School, that foundation might still require more concrete support—quite literally—before the laptops can do more than symbolise hope.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...