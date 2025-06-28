Respected AFM Pastor Up For US$200K Fraud

A well-known Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Church reverend and his wife have appeared in court facing allegations of defrauding a local private school operator of nearly US$200,000 in a botched rent-to-buy property deal.

Titus Murefu (59) and his wife, Winnet, were arraigned before Harare regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa and remanded out of custody to July 22.

The complainant is the chief executive and owner of Destiny Achievers School, located at Plot 15 Glen Forest in Harare.

According to the State, the dispute dates back to 2020 when the complainant was informed by an employee that Lot 12 Glen Forest could accommodate the school’s expansion needs. Upon making inquiries, she was allegedly misled by the Murefus, who falsely claimed ownership of the property.

Relying on this misrepresentation, the complainant agreed to occupy the premises at a monthly rental of US$1,500. She moved in and operated the school there from January to December 2021.

In January 2022, the Murefus allegedly told the complainant they intended to sell the property. A verbal rent-to-buy agreement was then made, with monthly payments increased to US$2,000. By January 2023, the accused further raised the rent to US$3,950, which the complainant paid consistently until September 2023.

However, when she insisted on formalising the rent-to-buy arrangement in writing, the couple reportedly became evasive. Suspecting foul play, the complainant investigated and later discovered that the property did not belong to the Murefus.

She subsequently filed a police report, leading to their arrest.

The case has sparked outrage in religious and education circles, given Murefu’s standing in the church and the magnitude of the alleged fraud.

