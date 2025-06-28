Rhythms for Resilience: Dhidza Doctor Harnesses Dancehall to Champion Health and Safety …

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean dancehall sensation Dhidza Doctor—born I Do Mhondiwa—is turning up the volume not just on beats, but on vital public health messages. Renowned for his infectious rhythms, the artist says he feels a responsibility to “use my platform for more than entertainment.”

“Music speaks when words alone cannot,” Dhidza Doctor explains. “If a catchy chorus can save just one life or encourage someone to get screened, then every beat, every lyric is worth it.”

Tackling HPV-Related Cancers through Catchy Jingles

At the heart of his new campaign is a suite of jingles aimed at increasing awareness of human papillomavirus (HPV) and its link to cervical and other cancers. Collaborating with local health NGOs, Dhidza Doctor has penned lyrics that underscore the importance of vaccination and regular screenings.

“We’ve got to break the silence around women’s health,” he says. “By weaving facts into melodies, we can reach young people where they live—on the radio, at clubs, on their phones.”

One jingle, titled “Screen and Sing,” features a call-and-response hook that urges listeners to “dance to the clinic” and “beat HPV before it beats you.” Early testing of the song in Harare community health centers reportedly increased screening inquiries by 25%.

Confronting Drug Abuse with the Power of Verse

Beyond cancer awareness, Dhidza Doctor is turning his spotlight on the growing scourge of substance abuse. His upcoming single, “Clear Mind, Bright Future,” pairs a heavy bassline with stark verses about the dangers of narcotics.

“I’ve seen too many talented youths lose themselves to drugs,” he notes. “When I rap about real stories—friends I’ve lost, families torn apart—that’s a message that hits home.”

Public service announcements featuring snippets of the track will air on national radio and television, accompanied by testimonials from recovering addicts.

Road Safety: A Dancehall Detour from Disaster

Road accidents remain a leading cause of death in Zimbabwe. In response, Dhidza Doctor is collaborating with the National Road Safety Council to produce an upbeat anthem, “Slow Down, Show Love,” reminding drivers to respect speed limits and avoid drunk driving.

“Every life is precious,” he stresses. “If a chorus can make someone tap the brakes instead of the accelerator, we’ve done our job.”

Promoting Workplace Safety through Community Concerts

Rounding out his health-and-safety initiative, Dhidza Doctor plans a series of outdoor concerts at factories, mines, and industrial parks. Between musical sets, safety officers will deliver brief talks on protective gear, hazard awareness, and emergency procedures.

“Music brings people together,” says corporate partner and safety engineer Tendai Manhando. “When Dhidza performs, workers listen—and then they listen to us about hard hats and eye protection.”

Looking Ahead: A Legacy Beyond the Stage

As he fine-tunes his forthcoming EP, Dhidza Doctor envisions a future where artists and activists collaborate seamlessly.

“I want to see every concert double as a classroom,” he declares. “If we can keep our nation healthier and safer one beat at a time, that’s the ultimate encore.”

With jingles on the airwaves and community campaigns on the ground, Zimbabwe’s rising dancehall doctor is prescribing a potent remedy: the universal language of music.

