Zanu PF Nullifies Manicaland Women’s League Polls In Bid To Clip Chiwenga’s Wings

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF has nullified the recent Manicaland Provincial Women’s League co-option election, citing procedural irregularities—a move insiders say is aimed at curbing the influence of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga within the party structures.

In an official statement, ZANU PF Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha announced the decision, confirming that the election held on 06 April 2025 in Mutare has been declared void.

“The results of the ZANU PF Provincial Women’s League co-option for the position of Chairlady conducted in Mutare on 06 April 2025 have been nullified by the Commissariat,” said Machacha.

The announcement comes amid growing tensions within the ruling party, with multiple sources suggesting that the move is part of a broader strategy to sideline allies of Vice President Chiwenga ahead of internal restructuring and succession battles.

The Commissariat has ordered a fresh co-option process to be conducted this Sunday, 29 June 2025, at the ZANU PF Manicaland provincial offices.

“As a result, the Province is required to repeat the exercise. The new exercise of the co-option will take place at the ZANU PF Manicaland offices on Sunday, 29 June 2025, at 10:00 hrs, and will be overseen by the National Political Commissar,” Machacha added.

Though the party maintains that the nullification was due to internal electoral procedure issues, party insiders suggest otherwise.

“This is about power consolidation,” a senior ZANU PF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. “The first vote didn’t go their way, so they hit the reset button to block anyone seen as loyal to Chiwenga.”

This development further fuels speculation of a deepening rift between factions aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and those believed to support Vice President Chiwenga, especially as the party gears up for its next Congress.

Political analysts say the nullification signals the party’s internal power play rather than a simple administrative correction.

“Every position in the Women’s League is strategic. Whoever controls the provincial structures controls the grassroots narrative,” noted a political commentator.

As ZANU PF prepares for the re-run, eyes will be firmly on Manicaland to see whether the outcome will shift the internal balance of power—or simply reinforce the grip of the dominant faction.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...