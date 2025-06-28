ZIFA Unveils Final Candidates for July 2025 PSL and ZWSL Elections

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has released the final list of candidates contesting in the upcoming Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League (ZWSL) elections, set to take place on 25 July 2025.

According to ZIFA, the electoral process will strictly follow the provisions of the ZIFA Statutes and the ZIFA Electoral Code (2024), ensuring transparency and compliance throughout the elections.

The PSL vote will determine a new board comprising a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and three executive committee members. Meanwhile, the ZWSL elections will see the selection of a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and five board members.

Four candidates are vying for the PSL chairmanship: former Dynamos boss Isaiah Mupfurutsa, now with Simba Bhora; Masimba Chihowa of Manica Diamonds; Dumisani Siwale of FC Platinum; and Leonard Musariri of Ngezi Platinum.

In a notable development, Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe is running unopposed and will assume the role of vice-chairperson of the Premier Soccer League.

The elections are expected to shape the future leadership of Zimbabwean football, both in the men’s and women’s leagues, as stakeholders look for stability and progressive governance in the sport.

