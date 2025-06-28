ZRP Arrests Man Linked to Over 200 Violent Offences Across Masvingo

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 29-year-old Tafadzwa Janyure Zimirenyika, believed to be the mastermind behind a wave of violent crimes that have terrorised communities in Masvingo Province since 2023.

Zimirenyika was apprehended on 19 June 2025 in Ngundu after months of extensive investigations. In an official statement, police confirmed he has been linked to a staggering 203 criminal cases, including robbery, kidnapping, rape, theft of motor vehicles, and malicious damage to property. The crimes spanned multiple areas, including Mwenezi, Renco, Muchakata, Ngundu, and Zaka.

Among the most chilling of the allegations is his involvement in the murder of Jacob Museva on 6 June 2025 at Lundi Business Centre in Mwenezi. Museva reportedly tried to stop a robbery in progress when Zimirenyika allegedly struck him fatally with a mattock.

Zimirenyika has since appeared in court for initial remand and is being held in custody until 4 July 2025. The ZRP says investigations are ongoing and has assured the public that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The arrest brings a measure of relief to residents in the affected communities, many of whom had been living in fear as the crime spree escalated.

