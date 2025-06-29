🚨 BREAKING: ZERA Dishes Out US$191,000 Cash For Single Laptop Worth US800 Tender

Harare – 28 June 2025

By A Correspondent | A public procurement scandal has erupted after a government-awarded tender published on the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) portal revealed that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) spent an astonishing US$191,679.50 on a single HP Envy laptop, a model that typically retails for under US$1,000 globally.

The tender, awarded to Westville Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Omni Africa, was published on June 19, 2025, and cited “Had a valid HP certificate” as the sole reason for the award. The procurement line item simply states “Laptop Computer, branded – Quantity: 1.”

The revelation has sent shockwaves across social media, with citizens expressing outrage, disbelief, and sarcasm over what many are calling a “daylight robbery” and a gross abuse of public funds.

🔍 Citizens React with Fury

• Freeman (@freemanchari), who first flagged the tender, stated:

“The laptop is usually priced at $1000. The country lost $190,679. Just think about it.”

• Marshall Makoni (@Dr_Makoni) tagged the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (@ZACConline), demanding accountability.

• Eng Brian (@Eng_BrianM) mocked the justification:

“If we can’t get this tenders, are we the foolish ones? Haaa nyika kedi aka ma1.”

• @JamesChinyahara lamented:

“Even Warren Buffet would be envious.”

• @GJIVANI likened the scandal to a criminal game:

“Yaaa Grand Theft Auto chaiyo.”

Several users ridiculed pro-government commentators like Kudzai Mutisi and Rutendo Matinyarare, predicting they would defend the tender on the basis of sanctions, with @JonasiPhiri sarcastically noting:

“Sanctioned countries need a 20th party to access HP laptops—that’s what inflates the cost.”

🏛️ Details from the Tender Document

• Awarded Entity: Westville Investments (Pvt) Ltd

• Award Date: 18 June 2025

• Contract Amount: US$191,679.50

• Reason for Award: “Had a valid HP certificate”

The procurement document, visibly stamped and uploaded to the official PRAZ eGP platform, has added fuel to growing demands for an audit of ZERA’s procurement activities.

⸻

📢 Civil Society Demands Action

Anti-corruption watchdogs are already calling for an immediate investigation into ZERA and all tenders awarded to Westville Investments. Legal experts note that this may constitute fraud, abuse of public office, and possible collusion, especially given the market discrepancy of over 190 times the laptop’s actual value.

Several opposition-aligned groups have demanded that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Auditor-General initiate formal proceedings into how a single consumer laptop could cost more than a luxury car or a mid-size home.

🚨 What Next?

Pressure is mounting on the Ministry of Energy and ZERA to explain the scandalous procurement, amid growing questions over who approved the payment, why there was no price benchmarking, and whether the tender process was manipulated.

If substantiated, this case could join a long list of infamous procurement scandals that have plagued Zimbabwe’s parastatals in recent years, raising serious concerns about transparency, governance, and the misuse of public funds in a struggling economy.

The ministry was reached for comment.

⸻

🔗 Evidence Source:

Award notice uploaded on PRAZ’s Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) system – egp.praz.org.zw

