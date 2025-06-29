Cash For Loyalty ?Mnangagwa’s US$200K Vendor Payout Sparks Outrage

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is under fire after doling out US$200,000 to informal traders across Zimbabwe in what critics describe as a shameless attempt to buy political support under the guise of economic empowerment.

The funds, distributed through the so-called Presidential Vendors Empowerment Scheme, were announced by the pro-ZANU PF social media outlet Varakashi4ED. According to the group, the initiative spans all 10 provinces and is meant to support small traders.

“This milestone will boost informal businesses, drive economic growth, and empower vendors to build a brighter future for their families and communities,” read a post from Varakashi4ED.

But observers and analysts are not buying it.

“This is clearly a political stunt,” said a political analyst based in Bulawayo. “You don’t address years of neglect with a sudden cash splash unless your true motive is votes, not empowerment.”

Many citizens see the timing of the payout—months before anticipated elections—as suspect. With the informal sector long ignored in budget allocations, the abrupt handout has left many questioning whether the funds serve the people or the ruling party’s survival.

“They’ve ignored us all along,” said a vendor in Chitungwiza. “Now that elections are near, they show up with money? It’s not about us, it’s about their power.”

Critics argue that real support would involve legal recognition, access to credit, market infrastructure, and protection from police harassment—not sporadic, pre-election windfalls.

While the US$200,000 may bring short-term relief to some traders, it has reignited accusations that Mnangagwa’s administration is using state resources to secure political loyalty, rather than developing lasting solutions for Zimbabwe’s economic woes.

