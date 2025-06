FC Platinum Star In Terrible Road Accident

Sports Correspondent

FC Platinum midfielder Brian Banda was involved in a tragic road accident on Sunday along the Filabusi route.

According to a source within the club, the accident claimed two lives, and Banda sustained serious injuries.

The club is yet to release an official statement, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

More details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

