High Court Dismisses Mnangagwa Bid To Punish Anyone Calling For Sanctions

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

High Court Judge Justice Rodgers Manyangadze has ruled against section 22A(3) of the Criminal Law Code, which aimed to criminalize individuals who call for sanctions or trade boycotts against Zimbabwe.

The judge declared the provision unconstitutional, describing it as “too wide, vague, and broad” to be enforceable under the law.

The legal challenge was brought forward by journalists Valentine Maponga, Paidamoyo Muzulu, and legal watchdog Veritas, represented by lawyer Tendai Biti.

The court did not issue any order regarding legal costs.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...