JUST IN: Mutsvangwa Camp Suffers Crushing Defeat in Manicaland

Spread the love

By A Correspondent –Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and his wife, Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, have suffered a significant political setback after their preferred candidate, Mercy Sacco, lost for the second time in the race for the Manicaland Women’s League chair.

Dorothy Mabika, backed by Women’s League boss Mabel Chinomona, secured a decisive victory in the rerun held in Mutare on Sunday, garnering 23 votes against Sacco’s 16. The result has been hailed as a win for Chinomona’s faction and a major blow to the Mutsvangwas—particularly Monica, who had personally lobbied for Sacco’s candidacy.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, who presided over the election, declared it peaceful and successful, with the outcome now awaiting Politburo endorsement. Mabika pledged to work for unity and women’s empowerment, while observers noted her triumph was also symbolic of deeper shifts in party power dynamics.

The election was a repeat of the April 6 vote, which had already seen Mabika trounce Sacco in a reported 29–1 landslide. That outcome was later nullified under pressure from the Mutsvangwa-aligned camp, triggering Sunday’s rerun. Despite these efforts, Mabika prevailed again—this time under stricter party oversight.

A confirmation memo from Chinomona—copied to top officials including Secretary-General Obert Mpofu and the defeated Sacco—has since formalised Mabika’s appointment as the substantive chairwoman for the province.

This double loss underscores the waning influence of the Mutsvangwas in Manicaland, a province once considered one of their key strongholds. Also hit hard by the defeat is Zanu PF’s legal affairs secretary and Mutsvangwa ally, Patrick Chinamasa, who had reportedly backed Sacco behind the scenes.

Reacting to the initial outcome, Christopher Mutsvangwa launched an attack on Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, accusing him of announcing Mabika’s initial win prematurely and violating party protocol. In a furious letter, then, Mutsvangwa complained that only his office had the authority to speak for the party—exposing his desperation to control the narrative.

But insiders say the outrage masked a more personal defeat: a collapse of the Mutsvangwa faction’s grip in a critical province ahead of Zanu PF’s next elective congress. “This is less about procedure and more about the politics of survival,” a senior party official said. “The Mutsvangwas have been outmaneuvered.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...