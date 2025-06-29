Mnangagwa Bribes Vendors With USD 200k

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has disbursed US$200,000 to informal traders across all 10 provinces under the so-called Presidential Vendors Empowerment Scheme—a move critics have slammed as a thinly veiled political gimmick ahead of future elections.

The announcement, made by the pro-Zanu PF platform VARAKASHI4ED, claims the funds will empower vendors and strengthen the informal economy. “This milestone will boost informal businesses, drive economic growth, and empower vendors to build a brighter future for their families and communities,” Varakashi4ED posted.

However, many Zimbabweans have questioned the timing and sincerity of the gesture. Civic groups and political analysts argue the initiative is less about economic empowerment and more about buying loyalty from struggling citizens.

“This is not empowerment—it’s electioneering in disguise,” said one Harare-based economist. “The ruling party is dangling cash in front of desperate vendors to gain political mileage.”

A vendor in Mbare expressed skepticism over the initiative’s intent. “Why now? We’ve been struggling for years and they suddenly remember us with dollars just before political campaigns heat up. We’re not fools,” she said.

While the funds may bring temporary relief to some, critics argue it is yet another example of the government’s failure to implement sustainable policies for the informal sector—resorting instead to once-off handouts designed to win hearts and headlines.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...