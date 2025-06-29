Mnangagwa’s ICT Programme Sparks Controversy…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The launch of Zimbabwe’s 5th #DigitalizeZimbabwe ICT Roving Expo in Manicaland by ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera has reignited debate over the sincerity, impact, and sustainability of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s flagship digital transformation initiative.

While government officials laud the scheme as a step toward national modernization, critics argue that the project is more about political grandstanding than meaningful change for ordinary citizens.

On Friday, Mavetera announced via her official communication:

“I was thrilled to launch the 5th #DigitalizeZimbabwe ICT Roving Expo in Manicaland. Under the Presidential Internet scheme, we have transformed learning at St George’s Muchena Primary with a new computer lab, Computers, #Starlink connectivity, projector, whiteboard and printer installed.”

The image painted is one of tangible progress: rural schools connected to satellite internet, provided with modern learning tools, and supported through government-community collaboration. The minister added that the event included engagements with citizens on ICT challenges, noting that “telcos were present to ACTION solutions.”

According to her, “this being the 5th province we launched the 6th edition of our Digitalize Zimbabwe magazine,” reflecting the regime’s commitment to digital literacy and infrastructure roll-out.

Yet this glossy narrative is met with skepticism from some citizens, civil society actors, and digital rights advocates. Many question the timing, scope, and actual accessibility of such installations.

A primary concern is whether these investments will receive long-term support or merely serve as political optics in the lead-up to elections or to paper over deeper systemic failures in Zimbabwe’s education and ICT sectors.

“It’s the same story we’ve heard for years,” said an education officer in Mutare who requested anonymity. “They bring equipment for the photo op, but when things break down, there’s no technician, no power backup, no follow-up training. Meanwhile, schools in rural Gokwe or Binga still have no electricity.”

While the introduction of Starlink connectivity represents a notable shift—given Zimbabwe’s historically rigid and state-controlled internet infrastructure—it also raises questions about equity and regulation. Who gets access? Who pays the long-term fees? How does this fit into the broader national ICT policy?

Digital policy researcher Tafadzwa Mapako remarked, “It’s a welcome change that Zimbabwe is engaging private sector providers like Starlink. But transparency is key. We still don’t have details on procurement processes, data privacy guarantees, or the government’s exact role in managing connectivity.”

The scheme’s branding—heavy with hashtags like #ConnectingZim, #CitizenEngagement, and #DigitalizeZimbabwe—has also sparked criticism for leaning more on political theatre than evidence-based planning. “Brick by brick we will get there,” Mavetera wrote in her announcement, echoing the oft-repeated government slogan that critics say has become more metaphor than method.

Indeed, the repeated showcasing of one or two schools may not constitute a systemic shift. “It’s commendable to help a rural school,” said Grace Nyoni, a tech educator based in Masvingo, “but one wonders if this is scalable across 10,000+ schools, many of which still lack basic infrastructure like toilets or desks.”

To move beyond tokenism, experts urge the government to build robust ICT policy frameworks that ensure:

Regular maintenance and technical support for all deployed equipment;

for all deployed equipment; Equitable distribution of ICT resources across all provinces;

of ICT resources across all provinces; Stakeholder transparency , especially regarding Starlink and other international partners;

, especially regarding Starlink and other international partners; Curriculum integration, so that new technologies aren’t just decorative but embedded in meaningful pedagogy.

The Mnangagwa administration has made bold digital promises before, from e-governance platforms to youth coding initiatives. But with uneven delivery and limited independent evaluation, the digital divide remains a persistent national concern.

For now, the ICT Roving Expo offers a glimpse of what could be—a Zimbabwe better connected, better educated, and better equipped. But without structural accountability and sustained investment, it risks becoming yet another “launch-and-forget” campaign. As one X (formerly Twitter) user commented beneath Mavetera’s post:

*“Nice PR. Let’s see if that computer lab still works next year.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...