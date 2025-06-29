PSL: Ngezi Platinum FC Thrash Kwekwe United

Sports Correspondent

Simba Bhora extended their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings to two points following a 1-1 draw with FC Platinum on Matchday 18 at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts, FC Platinum, opened the scoring in the 72nd minute through Thando Ngwenya, but Simba Bhora equalized just eight minutes later via Isheanesu Mauchi. The result took Simba Bhora to 36 points, while FC Platinum, though still unbeaten this season, remained in sixth position.

Meanwhile, at Baobab Stadium, Ngezi Platinum registered a dominant 5-2 victory over Kwekwe United in a high-scoring encounter.

Qadr Amini opened the scoring with a penalty in the 40th minute, sparking a lengthy stoppage as Kwekwe United protested the decision. Amini struck again two minutes later to complete his brace, and Obriel Chirinda added a third in the 45th minute, giving Ngezi a commanding 3-0 halftime lead.

Ashwin Karengesha made it 4-0 early in the second half, but Kwekwe United responded with a quick brace from Genesis Munashe around the hour mark, narrowing the gap. However, Chirinda sealed the victory and completed his own brace with a goal in the 80th minute.

In other matches, ZPC Kariba and Dynamos played to a goalless draw, as did TelOne and Herentals. Yadah edged Manica Diamonds 1-0, while Bikita Minerals defeated Chicken Inn by the same margin.

Results:

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Dynamos

FC Platinum 1-1 Simba Bhora

Ngezi Platinum 5-2 Kwekwe United

TelOne 0-0 Herentals

Yadah 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Bikita Minerals 1-0 Chicken Inn

