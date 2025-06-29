Sad: FC Platinum Star Midfielder Dies In Tragic Accident

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwean football community is in mourning following the heartbreaking news that FC Platinum’s star midfielder, Brian Banda, has died in a tragic road accident.

According to a statement released by the club on Sunday, Banda passed away on the morning of June 29, 2025, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash along the Zvishavane-Bulawayo road.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Brian Banda’s passing, which occurred today, June 29, 2025, in a car accident on the Zvishavane-Bulawayo road,” read part of the statement.

The club confirmed that Banda tragically lost his life at the scene of the accident.

“Go well Brian Banda. FC Platinum has lost not only a talented athlete but also a beloved teammate and friend,” the statement continued.

Known for his exceptional skill and unwavering commitment to the game, Banda’s death leaves a massive void both in the dressing room and on the field.

“Brian’s dedication to the sport and his infectious enthusiasm both on and off the field left an indelible mark on all who knew him. His contributions to the team were invaluable, and his spirit will continue to inspire us,” FC Platinum added.

The club has requested that the public and media respect the privacy of Banda’s family during this painful period.

“We kindly request that everyone respects his family’s privacy during this difficult time as they grieve.”

In their message of condolence, the club urged fans and the football fraternity to honour Banda’s memory by reflecting on the joy he brought to many through his love for the game.

“In these challenging moments, let us remember the joy and passion Brian brought into our lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who held him dear. May his legacy live on in the hearts of those he touched, and may his memory be a source of comfort and strength.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...