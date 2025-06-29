Two Die in Mine Collapse Tragedies

By A Correspondent-Two people have died in separate mining accidents in Odzi and Kwekwe, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in Zimbabwe’s mining sector.

In the first incident, 27-year-old illegal gold panner Luis Musharu from Freddy Village under Chief Marange in Odzi died on Tuesday when a mine shaft collapsed at Heatstroke Mine.

According to Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, Musharu was in the company of Abraham Mkwazhi (45) of KA1 Village and Peter Chirume of Freddy Village when the tragedy struck.

“The trio entered a shaft that had been closed for renovations to pan for gold. While digging, the walls of the shaft gave in, collapsing and trapping Musharu. He died on the spot,” said Chinyoka.

Mkwazhi and Chirume sustained injuries during the collapse and were rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for treatment. The incident was reported at Odzi Police Station.

In a separate accident in Kwekwe, a worker at Zimasco, identified as Mr. Musoni, was killed when a large pile of chrome collapsed onto the front-end loader he was operating.

Despite efforts by fellow workers to rescue him, Musoni was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Authorities are investigating both incidents as families mourn the loss of their loved ones. The tragedies serve as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by both formal and informal mine workers in Zimbabwe.

