Top Yester-year Musician Dies

By Showbiz Reporter-Veteran bassist Clancy Mbirimi has died.

The news of Mbirimi’s death was first announced on socil media by famous music producer Clive Mono Mukundu.

His death is a painful loss to the country’s cultural landscape and a stark reminder of how quickly our musical giants are disappearing.

Mbirimi was one of Zimbabwe’s longest-serving and most respected musicians, known for his calm demeanour, deep musical knowledge, and unmatched command of the bass guitar.

A stalwart of the golden era of Zimbabwean music, Mbirimi’s career spanned decades, during which he played in and collaborated with several iconic bands, including the legendary Harare Mambos.

Formed in the early 1970s, the Harare Mambos were one of the most influential bands of post-independence Zimbabwe, renowned for their jazz-infused Afro-pop sound and crisp arrangements.

Led by the charismatic vocalist and guitarist Green Jangano, the group’s music became a fixture on local radio and in live venues across the country.

Clancy Mbirimi’s melodic and rhythmic basslines were central to the group’s sound, giving groove and depth to timeless songs that blended township jazz, rhumba, and traditional Zimbabwean sounds.

Mbirimi also had a long-standing musical relationship with Steve “Dhongi” Makoni, one of Zimbabwe’s most loved musical humorists and acoustic storytellers.

Their collaboration went beyond stage performances, Mbirimi provided musical direction and bass accompaniment for many of Makoni’s performances and studio recordings.

Their synergy was a joy to behold, with Clancy’s musical sensitivity perfectly complementing Steve’s sharp wit and lyrical prowess.

Aside from performing, Mbirimi was also a music producer who worked with various record labels, contributing to the growth and development of emerging Zimbabwean talent. He played a behind-the-scenes but pivotal role in the careers of many musicians.

Mono Mukundu posted: In my book, Following the Melody, I recount on page 145 how Clancy was the first to notice my production potential.

He encouraged veteran producer Elias Msakwa to consider me for a role as a music producer—an opportunity that proved to be a turning point in my life. I owe him a great deal.

We also collaborated on several music projects over the years, and in 1999, Clancy and I were part of the Revival Ministries Praise and Worship Team, where his basslines once again anchored soulful worship sessions that moved congregations deeply.

Clancy Mbirimi’s death is more than the passing of a musician—it is the burning down of a wealthy library of Zimbabwean musical memory and knowledge. He was a gentle giant whose quiet contributions helped shape the sound of generations.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

