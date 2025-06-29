Zanu PF Mwenezi Stalwart Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

By A Correspondent

MWENEZI – The Mwenezi community has been left in shock following the mysterious death of former Zanu PF Ward 5 councillor, Tinashe Yingi, who was recently found hanging from a tree in the mountains two days after he was reported missing.

Yingi, a controversial figure in Dhuvai Village under Chief Neshuro, reportedly vanished shortly after the revelation of an alleged extramarital affair with a married woman from the same village.

Sources claim that tensions had been running high in the days leading up to his disappearance, but the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

His body was discovered by villagers who had mounted a search operation after he failed to return home. The discovery has raised more questions than answers, with some community members expressing doubt over whether Yingi took his own life or if foul play may have been involved.

“It’s hard to believe he would just take his life over an affair,” said one local resident who requested anonymity. “There’s more to this story than we’re being told.”

Police have not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of death, and investigations are reportedly ongoing.

Yingi’s death has cast a dark cloud over the local Zanu PF structures, where he was known as a loyal party cadre and community mobilizer. Local leaders have called for calm and urged residents to allow the police to conduct a full investigation.

The community now awaits clarity as speculation continues to swirl over what really happened in the final hours of the former councillor’s life.

