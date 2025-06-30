🔴 Tshabangu Councillors Smash USD35,000 On Single Trip

Karoi, Zimbabwe – 30 June 2025

The Tshabangu-led Karoi Town Council is under fire after revelations that over US$35,000 in public funds were allegedly spent on a controversial week-long trip to the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo—sparking outrage from residents and whistleblowers.

The expenditure, reportedly drawn from the council’s estate account without proper authorisation, funded daily wardrobe changes, inflated allowances, and luxury accommodation for a 28-member delegation, while council workers remain unpaid and basic services continue to collapse.

The trip has been branded by critics as a “symbol of extravagance and financial abuse”, with residents accusing the council of violating financial procedures and ignoring statutory expenditure rules.

“US$200 Daily Allowance While Refuse Rots at Home”

According to a formal complaint lodged by the Karoi Residents Trust, each delegate was allegedly awarded US$200 per day in allowances—more than three times the government-approved cap of US$60. In addition, the delegation reportedly received brand-new corporate wear for each day of the trade fair.

“This was done without a council resolution or ministerial approval,” wrote Mr. Sabastian Kumbirai Chinyemba, a representative of the trust. “The finance committee meeting that approved the funds was held in the finance director’s office without quorum, and no 48-hour notice was given as required by law.”

The trust’s letter was copied to District Development Coordinator Andrew Tizora, the Auditor General, ZACC, and Provincial Affairs Minister Marian Chombo, calling for a full investigation and forensic audit.

Urban Councils in Crisis

Speaking to reporters, ZNOART Mashonaland West chairperson Mr. Liberty Chitiya said Karoi’s conduct is part of a wider pattern of financial recklessness in urban councils across the province.

“This is a classic case of abandoning the 70:30 rule of Public Finance,” Chitiya said. “Instead of allocating 70% to service delivery, councils are prioritising allowances. What do ratepayers gain from these trade fairs except watching their leaders live large while towns fall apart?”

Chitiya warned that such conduct amounts to violation of Section 300 of the Urban Councils Act, and could be construed as criminal abuse of office.

Workers and Residents Cry Foul

Council workers, who haven’t received salaries in months, are also demanding answers.

“It’s disheartening to see this level of spending while we go unpaid,” said workers’ committee chairperson Mr. Andrew Bangura. “Sewage is flowing, roads are impassable, and yet they had money for daily outfit changes and five-star hotels?”

Meanwhile, residents are fuming over deteriorating services, with garbage uncollected, no running water, and overgrown grass taking over the town.

Council Denies Wrongdoing

In response, council spokesperson Mr. Precious Nharara dismissed the allegations as exaggerated.

“There were many financial commitments around the time of the ZITF. Some expenditures are being misrepresented. We remain open to engagement,” he said.

Finance Committee Chairperson Clr Muzondiwa Sawanje echoed the sentiment, accusing critics of pushing “mischievous narratives.”

Audit Underway

However, a source within the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works confirmed that a systems audit is currently underway, and early signs point to serious breaches of public finance laws.

If the allegations are proven, the case could trigger formal investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), disciplinary measures, and possible criminal charges under public sector abuse and fraud statutes.

Pattern of Instability

Karoi Town Council has been dogged by instability in recent years, with over five town secretaries appointed in under three years, reflecting internal turmoil and political interference.

“This is not just about money—it’s about trust and accountability,” Chinyemba concluded. “If estate funds can be looted like this, what hope is there for genuine service delivery?”

ZACC and the Auditor General’s Office have yet to issue a public comment.

This is a developing story.

