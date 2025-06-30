Chinamasa, Mutsvangwa Fall in Manicaland Power Struggle

By A Correspondent-Zanu PF legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, and his wife, Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, have suffered a major political blow in Manicaland after their preferred candidate, Mercy Sacco, lost for the second time in the race for provincial Women’s League chair.

Dorothy Mabika, backed by Zanu PF Women’s League secretary Mabel Chinomona, clinched victory in Sunday’s rerun held in Mutare, defeating Sacco by 23 votes to 16. The result marked a decisive victory for Chinomona’s faction and confirmed the Mutsvangwa camp’s growing marginalisation in the province.

This rerun followed a previous election in April, where Mabika reportedly trounced Sacco in a 29–1 landslide. That result was nullified under pressure from the Mutsvangwa-aligned camp, prompting a second vote. Despite the rerun being conducted under tighter oversight, the outcome was the same: Mabika won convincingly. A memo from Chinomona has since confirmed Mabika’s appointment as the substantive chairperson, pending Politburo endorsement.

The fallout has exposed the declining political clout of the Mutsvangwas and their ally, Chinamasa, in a region long considered part of their support base. Sacco, widely viewed as a proxy for Chinamasa and Monica Mutsvangwa, had been acting chairperson since the suspension of Happiness Nyakuedzwa last year. Her defeat is now seen as the latest signal that the Mutsvangwa-Chinamasa alliance is losing its grip.

During the first round of voting, Christopher Mutsvangwa lashed out at Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, accusing him of prematurely announcing Mabika’s win and violating party protocol. In a strongly worded letter, Mutsvangwa argued that only his office had the authority to communicate party decisions—an effort seen by insiders as a desperate attempt to retain control of the narrative after a clear political loss.

Tensions came to a head during a tense Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Mutare, where Mabika and Sacco clashed publicly. Both attempted to occupy the chairperson’s seat at the high table, each claiming legitimacy. The incident nearly turned physical and had to be defused by Chinamasa, who insisted the April election had been overruled and that Sacco remained acting chair until the Politburo ruled.

“I must ensure that the party constitution is upheld,” Chinamasa said. “The matter is now on the Politburo’s agenda for the July 4 meeting.”

However, Sunday’s rerun has made that meeting largely symbolic. With Chinomona’s backing and two victories under her belt, Mabika’s ascendance appears sealed.

Despite official denials, the chaos in Mutare reflects widening cracks in Zanu PF’s internal unity. Factional battles once confined to backrooms are now erupting in public, as long-time power brokers like Chinamasa and the Mutsvangwas face rising challenges from rival camps aligned with Mnangagwa’s post-Mugabe inner circle.

As Zanu PF approaches its next elective congress, the Manicaland contest may prove to be a preview of deeper realignments—and who may ultimately be left behind.

