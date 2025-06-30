Greatman Gets Better Car Than Chivayo’s Toyota Aqua Through GoFundMe

By A Correspondent

In a moving show of unity and compassion, Zimbabweans have rallied together to gift disabled musician Tongai “Greatman” Gwaze a brand new Honda Shuttle after he was recently humiliated by businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The car was handed over to Greatman and his family on Sunday, marking the culmination of a successful GoFundMe campaign spearheaded by Ashford “Ashbragger” Chimombe. The initiative gained widespread support from Zimbabweans at home and abroad, deeply moved by Greatman’s perseverance and recent mistreatment.

Speaking during the handover, a visibly proud Chimombe declared:

“Even the Bible says wakaitawo chakanaka haungafara here? Zimbabweans be proud, we did it — mission accomplished!”

He emphasized the power of collective action, adding:

“Every cent counts — together we are strong.”

Chimombe also extended heartfelt thanks to the team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure transparency and accountability in handling the public funds.

“Special thanks to John Gwenzi, Ernest Nesto James, Moreboys Munetsi — kumhanya mhanya kuona kuti mari yakwana here and be accountable ne mari dzevanhu. John Gwenzi ma accountant manyama anokubvunza kuti pondo yafamba sei kusvika wachema neku Explainer,” he said with admiration.

He also paid tribute to the women who played key roles in the campaign:

“Melsa Chido and Mai Maka — you are heroines of our generation. Blessed.”

Chimombe concluded with a biblical blessing, quoting Revelation 22:21:

“The grace of the Lord Jesus be with all. Amen.”

An emotional Greatman responded with deep gratitude for the outpouring of support:

“Ashford Ashbragger Chimombe and yo team maisa mufaro mumhuri yangu nhasi.” (Ashford and your team, you have brought joy to my family today.)

This gesture comes in the wake of an incident in which Greatman was reportedly demeaned by businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The incident sparked national outrage and inspired many to contribute towards a meaningful and dignified gift for the beloved artist.

Sunday’s car handover stands not just as a moment of personal triumph for Greatman, but also as a powerful reminder of what Zimbabweans can achieve when united in kindness.

