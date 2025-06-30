Memorial Service to Honor Late Brian Banda

Sports Correspondent

A memorial service will be held today at Mandava Stadium to pay tribute to the late Brian Banda, who tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident.

The service will take place this afternoon, and friends, family, teammates, and supporters will gather to celebrate his life and legacy.

The funeral wake program is as follows:

1400hrs – 1500hrs: Arrival of mourners

1500hrs – 1510hrs: Opening Prayer

1510hrs – 1520hrs: Remarks from Executives

1520hrs – 1530hrs: Remarks from Technical Team

1530hrs – 1550hrs: Hymns

1550hrs – 1600hrs: Remarks from Supporters

1600hrs – 1610hrs: Remarks from Teammate

1600hrs – 1620hrs: Closing Remarks & Prayer

1620hrs – 1700hrs: Hymns

The car accident that claimed Brian’s life was a devastating incident that also claimed another life on the spot. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of those affected.

The memorial service at Mandava Stadium will be a celebration of Brian’s life, and it will provide an opportunity for those who knew him to come together and share their memories and condolences.

Post



