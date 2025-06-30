Memorial Service to Honor Late Brian Banda

Sports Correspondent
A memorial service will be held today at Mandava Stadium to pay tribute to the late Brian Banda, who tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident.
The service will take place this afternoon, and friends, family, teammates, and supporters will gather to celebrate his life and legacy.
The funeral wake program is as follows:
- 1400hrs – 1500hrs: Arrival of mourners
- 1500hrs – 1510hrs: Opening Prayer
- 1510hrs – 1520hrs: Remarks from Executives
- 1520hrs – 1530hrs: Remarks from Technical Team
- 1530hrs – 1550hrs: Hymns
- 1550hrs – 1600hrs: Remarks from Supporters
- 1600hrs – 1610hrs: Remarks from Teammate
- 1600hrs – 1620hrs: Closing Remarks & Prayer
- 1620hrs – 1700hrs: Hymns
The car accident that claimed Brian’s life was a devastating incident that also claimed another life on the spot. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of those affected.
The memorial service at Mandava Stadium will be a celebration of Brian’s life, and it will provide an opportunity for those who knew him to come together and share their memories and condolences.