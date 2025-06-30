Murakashi Accuses Themba Gorimbo Of Lacking Patriotism…

By Gody Nkatha

Oh, Themba Gorimbo—how charming! You’re on quite a public tirade these days, turning on the very Zimbabweans you once stood beside. It seems the recent U.S. policies on monitoring social media have pushed you to go above and beyond to impress those in power.

And what a surprise—you’re now suddenly praising Winky D, after all the criticism you once threw his way. Truly, your loyalty is as flexible as ever.

For now, I’ll leave it with this well-worn adage: “The loudest in the room is often the most guilty.”

