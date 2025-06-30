Mutsvangwa Fumes Over Own Ally’s Humiliating Defeat In Zanu PF Manicaland Women’s League Election

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa is reportedly furious after his preferred candidate, Mercy Sacco, suffered a humiliating defeat in the Manicaland Women’s League election.

The outcome is being interpreted as a significant political blow to Mutsvangwa’s influence in the province.

The re-run election, held in Mutare on Sunday, saw Dorothy Mabika triumph over Sacco with 23 votes to 16, in a contest supervised by ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha. The rerun had been ordered by the party’s commissariat following the nullification of the initial April poll due to procedural irregularities.

A source close to the developments revealed:

“Shefu (Mutsvangwa) is not happy. He wants to reverse the results of the election. He will take the matter to the President.”

Despite the tension behind the scenes, Machacha maintained that the process had gone according to plan:

“We were instructed to come and redo the election for the chairwoman. We have just concluded that task with Mabika emerging as the winner,” he said.

“Our results are going to be presented to the Politburo for endorsement. But so far, everything has gone smoothly, and we hope from now going forward, Manicaland and the league will be united.”

He acknowledged the support both candidates commanded:

“The figures were 23 for Mabika and 16 for Sacco, both women demonstrating that they have got a following in the executive and deserve respect. Both ladies should now work together to unite the people as Chairwoman and Vice Chairperson.”

In her acceptance speech, Dorothy Mabika thanked her supporters and called for unity within the party:

“I want to thank the women who remained resolute in supporting my candidature. I want to thank them for their confidence in me, and I am now praying for unity,” she said.

“I will work with everyone for the party and the country to achieve Vision 2030. I’m humbled by the confidence shown by the women of Manicaland. Now it’s time to unite, rebuild, and work for the party and the nation.”

Although the official results still await Politburo endorsement, the outcome has sparked internal friction, particularly given Mutsvangwa’s high-profile backing of Sacco. With political temperatures rising, attention now turns to how the ruling party will manage fractures and alliances in Manicaland amid growing tensions.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...