UK-Based Zimbabwean Community Mourns Sudden Death of Lillian Marizana Veli

Milton Keynes, UK – Monday, 30 June 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The Zimbabwean community in the UK is mourning the sudden passing of Lillian Marizana Veli, a beloved sister, friend, and community figure who was based in the UK. Her death was confirmed on Monday afternoon by family friend Mukoma Gwangu, who took to social media expressing shock and grief over the tragic loss.

In a heartfelt post, Gwangu wrote:

“Hi Brothers and Sisters, it’s really disturbing to receive the SAD news that sister Lillian Marizana Veli—2nd from right with the golden belt—has passed on.”

The condolence message

He shared a photo of Lillian taken during his 60th birthday celebration in Milton Keynes in January 2024, where she was pictured smiling alongside her sisters. “She came and chatted me together with her sisters that day,” he reflected, paying tribute to what would become one of her last public gatherings.

Lillian was remembered by friends and fellow Zimbabweans for her warm presence, charm, and graceful spirit. Condolence messages have since flooded social media:

“So sad, may her dear soul rest in peace,” wrote Gemma Duncan Jam.

“May her soul rest in peace and condolences to the family,” added Mashu Storey.

“Shameeee 😭 mhdsrip,” posted Michael Jezenga, echoing the general sense of disbelief.

Other mourners including Agnes Makatendeka, Carol WaShe, and Magolide Tshuma also paid tribute, with many describing her death as “a heartbreaking loss” and calling her “an angel heaven has gained.”

The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Lillian’s passing has sent ripples across the diaspora, particularly within the Milton Keynes Zimbabwean network, where she was a familiar and cherished face.

Funeral arrangements and memorial service details are expected to be announced by the Marizana family in due course.

May her soul rest in eternal peace. 🕯️

