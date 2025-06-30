Wife Catches S*x-Starved Sabhuku Raping Donkey…

By A Correspondent

A shocking case of bestiality has rocked a Masvingo village, where a 71-year-old sabhuku, Martin Gaviro, was convicted after being caught by his wife having sexual intercourse with a donkey — not once, but twice.

Gaviro, from Gaviro Village under Chief Shumba, appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi, who sentenced him to 12 months in prison.

However, the sentence was wholly suspended for five years on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

The incidents occurred on May 2 and May 12, 2025, at his rural homestead. According to the court, Gaviro’s wife, Dzivaidzo Gaviro, walked in on him engaging in the act on both occasions and later became a key witness during the trial.

In his defense, Gaviro shockingly claimed he turned to the donkey because his wife was allegedly refusing him conjugal rights — a justification the court dismissed as unacceptable and criminal.

Prosecutor Precious Takuva, representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), explained how the events unfolded: on May 2, Dzivaidzo had stepped outside around 3 AM and noticed her husband was missing. Upon searching for him, she found him in the kraal, sexually abusing the animal. She initially chose to forgive him and didn’t report the matter.

But the situation escalated on May 12, when she again caught Gaviro completely naked and once again engaging with a donkey at around 4:45 AM. This time, he reportedly fled the scene unclothed, prompting Dzivaidzo to take action.

She reported the disturbing matter to Chief Shumba, who then advised her to notify the police — leading to Gaviro’s arrest and subsequent conviction.

The case has sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for stiffer penalties for such disturbing offences, especially from those in positions of traditional authority.

