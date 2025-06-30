Zanu PF Masvingo Stalwart Pupurai Togarepi Re-elected To Lead War Collaborators’ Association

By A Correspondent

Pupurai Togarepi, widely known for his controversial political conduct in Masvingo Province, has been re-elected as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILWACO).

His re-election was confirmed during a well-attended national congress held on Sunday at the ruling ZANU-PF party’s headquarters in Harare.

Representatives from all ten provinces endorsed Togarepi’s continued leadership, citing his longstanding commitment to addressing the concerns of liberation war collaborators.

“We have trust in him, which is why we have re-elected him to the post,” said Chriswell Madzonga, the ZILWACO provincial chairperson for Mashonaland East.

“We are confident that he will address our issues. He has always made time to listen to our grievances and pushed for solutions that benefit our members.”

Madzonga added that Togarepi’s track record of advocacy and internal engagement made him the clear choice for continued leadership. “His re-election is a clear reflection of the trust and hope we have in him to represent our interests diligently,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Togarepi expressed gratitude for the vote of confidence and pledged to remain focused on the recognition and empowerment of war collaborators.

“Let us continue to defend our Party, ZANU-PF, as we are a vital structure of this revolutionary movement,” he said. “Our President has never forgotten us—he stands with us at every turn. We must remain steadfast in our support.”

Togarepi also highlighted ongoing efforts to secure title deeds for war collaborators, indicating that discussions with the Land Tenure Committee are underway. “We have engaged the Chairperson of the Land Tenure Committee to assist us in securing our rightful place,” he said. “Let us ensure that we are also included in this process.”

While his re-election has been praised within ZILWACO ranks, Togarepi remains a divisive figure in Zimbabwean politics. He is known for his hardline stance and is often accused by critics of suppressing opposition voices in Masvingo Province.

Nonetheless, within ZILWACO, his influence and leadership continue to resonate strongly with members who view him as a vocal and effective advocate for their cause.

