ZIFA Pays Tribute To Brian Banda

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has expressed deep sorrow following the untimely passing of FC Platinum captain Brian Banda, who tragically lost his life due to injuries sustained in a car accident on Sunday.

In an official statement released Monday, ZIFA extended heartfelt condolences to Banda’s family, his club, teammates, and the wider football fraternity. The association described Banda as a “true ambassador of the game” whose commitment, leadership, and passion left a lasting impact both on and off the pitch.

“Brian Banda was more than just a footballer — he was a symbol of resilience, discipline, and sportsmanship. His presence will be sorely missed in the local football scene,” the statement read.

Banda, who had earned respect across the Premier Soccer League for his commanding presence in midfield and his calm leadership style, had been instrumental in FC Platinum’s recent domestic success. His tragic death has cast a shadow over the football community, with tributes pouring in from fans, clubs, and fellow players across the country.

ZIFA confirmed it is working closely with FC Platinum to support funeral arrangements and provide all necessary assistance to the Banda family during this difficult time.

As the nation mourns, plans are underway to hold a moment of silence in upcoming matches as a mark of respect for Banda’s contribution to Zimbabwean football.

