$600k Robbery Suspect Confesses To Leaking Information to Robbers

By A Correspondent| Samson Gora, a driver for businessman Rafiq Adam’s company, appeared in court on 30 June as the alleged mastermind behind a US$600,000 armed robbery that took place in central Harare.

Gora allegedly leaked information about the company’s cash movements to a gang that included Nyengerayi Chikwadze, Oscar Muchenje, and two unidentified foreigners.

On 16 June, the armed group posed as clients, assaulted Adam, and forced him to open the safe, stealing US$500,000 and other valuables.

Gora was arrested on 27 June, confessed to his role, and admitted receiving US$10,000. Police recovered US$4,400 and a Toyota Hiace linked to the crime.

