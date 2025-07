Blessed Geza to Address Nation Tonight

Liberation war veteran Blessed Geza has announced that he will address the nation tonight.

Geza, a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been consistently calling for his immediate resignation while rejecting the administration’s Vision 2030 agenda.

“Let’s meet on my YouTube channel youtube.com/@blessedgeza at 20:30hrs tonight,” Geza posted on X (formerly Twitter).

