Chatunga Arrested

The late President Robert Mugabe’s son, Chatunga Bellarmine is set to appear in court in Concession over the brutal attack at his mother’s farm.
Police details lead Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, son of the late former president Robert Mugabe, in black hoodie, to holding cells at Concession Magistrates Court ahead of his court appearance on charges of grevious bodily harm on alleged trespassers at a Mazowe Farm pic.twitter.com/omsyBm2YKG— Gondai Mutongi (@GondaiMutongi) July 1, 2025
