Chief Sogwala passes away at 92

Chief Sogwala was appointed to the chieftainship on November 10, 1981, making him one of the longest-serving chief in Zimbabwe.

Lower Gweru has been plunged into mourning following the death of Chief Sogwala, who passed away at his homestead.

Family spokesperson Bhekimpilo Moyo Hlabano confirmed the sad news, revealing that the respected traditional leader was 92 years old.

“He died peacefully at home,” said Hlabano.

Chief Sogwala was a towering figure in Midlands traditional leadership circles, known for his wisdom, calm presence, and dedication to preserving cultural values.

More details, including funeral arrangements, are expected to be announced by the family.

