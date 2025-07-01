Chiwenga Loses Cash To Maid

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter – A 24-year-old woman has been convicted and sentenced for stealing cash, clothing, and other valuables from her employer, Ms Marian Chiwenga, before fleeing the home.

Mutare magistrate Ms Perseverance Makala found Mazvita Njanike Kapfumvuti guilty of theft and sentenced her to 18 months in prison. Six months were suspended on condition she pays restitution, while another six months were suspended on condition she does not commit a similar offence. She will serve an effective six-month custodial sentence.

Kapfumvuti was charged with theft under Section 113 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Prosecutor Ms Deliwe Masibera told the court that on January 15, Kapfumvuti, employed as a domestic worker by Ms Chiwenga, stole US$500 and R2,000 from the household. When confronted, she initially denied the allegations but later confessed and claimed to have returned the money. However, only R300 was recovered.

“Later that morning, around 10am, Ms Chiwenga discovered that Kapfumvuti had fled the premises and taken with her several items, including a suitcase, travel bag, a pair of skin jeans, sandals, two skirts, two skin tights, two top blouses, two baby blankets, two school uniforms, four blankets, four pairs of trousers, and four curtains,” said Ms Masibera.

On May 25, Ms Chiwenga received a tip-off about Kapfumvuti’s whereabouts and alerted the police, leading to her arrest. Upon her apprehension, authorities recovered a suitcase, travel bag, a pair of skin jeans, sandals, two skirts, and two top blouses.

The total value of the stolen goods was pegged at US$500, R2,000, and clothing worth US$333. Only R300 and items valued at US$35 were recovered.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...