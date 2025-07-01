Details Emerge on Crash That Killed FC Platinum Captain Brian Banda

Sports Correspondent

A Toyota Corolla Bubble was involved in a tragic accident that claimed the life of FC Platinum captain Brian Banda in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fatal crash occurred around 2:30 AM near the Fred Mine turn-off along the Zvishavane–Filabusi Road.

According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was traveling from Zvishavane towards Mbalabala when the driver attempted to overtake at a blind spot.

During the maneuver, the car suddenly encountered oncoming traffic. In a desperate effort to avoid a head-on collision, the driver swerved off the road. This caused the vehicle to lose control and overturn.

Banda and two passengers are reported to have died on the spot due to the impact of the crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but there was nothing that could be done to save the two occupants.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Early indications point to poor visibility and risky overtaking as contributing factors. The condition of the driver and any other passengers, if present, has not yet been confirmed by police at the time of writing.

Brian Banda was not only a talented midfielder but also a respected leader on and off the pitch.News of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the football community, with tributes pouring in from teammates, coaches, fans, and officials across the country.

Tragic accident aftermath…

