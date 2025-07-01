Disturbing Video: Young Zimbabwean Lady Claims Zimbabwe Belongs to Zanu PF

By Tinashe Sambiri

A young Zimbabwean woman has sparked outrage and disbelief on social media after boldly declaring that Zimbabwe belongs to the ruling Zanu PF party.

Charmaine Ropafadzo, whose video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, can be seen confidently proclaiming the supremacy of Zanu PF over the nation’s identity, a sentiment many have described as dangerous and undemocratic.

“Wherever we go, we carry the spirit of ZANU PF because ZANU PF is Zimbabwe,” she said.

“We constantly remind ourselves of who we are and we represent with pride and excellence every time.”

Her remarks have ignited strong backlash online, with critics accusing her of undermining national unity and equating a political party with the country itself. Others have expressed concern that such views reflect a growing culture of political indoctrination, particularly among the youth.

“This is exactly the problem,” one user replied. “Zanu PF is a political party, not the country. Zimbabwe belongs to all Zimbabweans.”

The incident comes at a time when public frustration with political repression, economic hardship, and limited democratic space continues to mount. Many Zimbabweans, especially those in the diaspora, argue that conflating the nation with the ruling party is both historically inaccurate and socially divisive.

As the video continues to circulate, calls are growing for greater civic education and a clear distinction between state and party to be reinforced—especially among younger generations.

