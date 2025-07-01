KayCie Burial Shifted

The burial of the socialite Kudzaishe Chipadza has been shifted due to family disagreements. The following is the announcement-

Family Statement Regarding Burial Arrangements for Kudzaishe “KayCie” Chipadza

Dear friends, family, and well-wishers,

We, the Chipadza family, extend our sincere gratitude to all who have offered their support, prayers, and presence during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of our beloved Kudzaishe “KayCie” Chipadza.

We regret to inform you that we are unable to proceed with the burial arrangements on the 4th of July due to reasons beyond our control.

It pains us to announce that we have been stripped of our right to bury our beloved KayCie as we have been denied access to any information regarding his death.

Although we had footed all burial-related expenses up to this point, we have been:

Denied access to key documents, including those related to the cause of death.

Excluded from any communication regarding burial plans.

Disrespected by people who viewed his body without our knowledge or consent.

In our culture, such actions are not only painful but considered taboo. As the Chipadza family, we had hoped to honour KayCie with a dignified and culturally respectful farewell. Sadly, we are no longer in a position to do so.

We share this with heavy hearts and ask for your continued prayers and understanding during this painful and confusing time.

Respectfully,

The Chipadza Family

