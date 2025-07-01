Mai Jeremaya Rape: D-Day Set for Friday

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Two Harare men, Thabo Dube and Martin Charlie, who are accused of raping socialite Ashley Masendeke, also known as Mai Jeremaya, will know their fate this Friday when Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi is expected to deliver her judgment.

The trial concluded on Monday after Charlie gave his testimony in his defence.

Charlie maintained that he had consensual sex with Masendeke. He denied forcing the socialite, telling the court that she was the one leading the act after he paid her US$20.

While being led by his lawyer, Shepherd Makonde, Charlie gave a graphic account of how he had sex with the socialite, further alleging that she lied when she claimed she didn’t enjoy it.

Charlie told the court that Masendeke lifted her t-shirt while caressing and kissing his nipples, before taking it off. He also claimed that she asked for condoms, which she put on him while performing oral sex.

He said Masendeke pushed him onto the bed, got on top of him, and later instructed him to change position so that he was behind her while she urged him on.

Magistrate Rwodzi said her judgment will be ready by Friday.

According to court papers, on April 9, 2025, Dube contacted Masendeke, inviting her for a business meeting, but they failed to meet that day.

“On April 30, 2025, the complainant received a WhatsApp message from Charlie, and they met at Megawatt along Samora Machel Avenue. He then drove her to Number 11 Frank Johnson, Eastlea, for a business meeting.

“The second accused (Charlie) went into the building, pretending to see his boss, and returned a few minutes later. The first accused (Dube) arrived with a woman named Sbahle, and they entered the car.

“The second accused drove into town where Sbahle got out, and then proceeded to Eastlea, parking at Number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue, Harare.

“The first accused went into the building, and the second accused told the complainant to go inside the room where the meeting was supposed to take place.

“The complainant was shocked to see a bed in the room. When she turned around, she saw the second accused locking the door, and then the first accused entered through another door, locked it, and started laughing.

“The complainant cried for help but was silenced by the first accused, who told her not to anger the second accused and ordered her to remove her clothes,” said prosecutor Caroline Mashingaidze.

The court heard that Charlie pushed her onto the bed and undressed her, and Dube forced her to perform oral sex.

The two allegedly took turns raping her while forcing themselves on her mouth.

“After the act, the complainant went to the bathroom where the second accused was, and he again had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“The first accused also had sexual intercourse with her for the second time without her consent,” the State further alleges.

The court heard that the accused later booked an inDrive ride for the complainant, and she went home. It was then that she filed a police report.

⸻

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...