Malnutrition Wrecks Havoc In Manicaland

By A Correspondent| A recent report by the Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) has revealed that Manicaland province ranks among the highest in the country for thinness among women aged 20 to 49.

The 2023/24 ZDHS, conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), was supported by the Government of Zimbabwe, USAID, UNFPA, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Technical support was provided by ICF through the USAID-funded DHS Programme.

According to the survey, thinness—also referred to as wasting—was assessed using the weight-for-height index, a standard measure of acute undernutrition. Individuals with a weight-for-height score below the reference median are considered thin.

The primary cause of thinness is chronic energy deficiency, which results from inadequate dietary intake or poor nutrition. Women of reproductive age (15–49 years) are particularly vulnerable due to a range of factors including food insecurity, poor intra-household food distribution, unhealthy food preparation practices, disease burden, and limited access to healthcare.

The consequences are severe: chronic energy deficiency lowers productivity, increases disease susceptibility, and heightens the risk of complications during childbirth. While undernutrition remains a concern, the opposite problem—overweight and obesity—is also on the rise, bringing risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

Nutritional status was measured using Body Mass Index (BMI), which is calculated by dividing weight by the square of height. Adult women under 145 cm in height are classified as being of short stature.

The ZDHS report highlights provincial disparities. Masvingo recorded the lowest prevalence of thinness among women aged 20–49 (3%), while Harare had the highest rate of overweight and obesity (60%). Manicaland, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and Mashonaland West all recorded the highest thinness rates at 6%, while Mashonaland Central reported the lowest overweight and obesity prevalence at 41%.

Local dietician Mr Ephert Bhobho confirmed Manicaland’s high thinness rates, attributing the trend to multiple factors. “The data covers both rural and urban areas, with 58.3% of respondents living in rural regions,” he noted. “Food insecurity is a major concern in rural households, often leading to inadequate nutrition.”

He also pointed to the influence of religious practices: “Twenty-eight percent of women in Manicaland belong to apostolic sects, particularly the Johane Marange Church, which permits polygamy. This places additional strain on household food production and distribution.”

Nationally, the prevalence of thinness is highest among younger women aged 20–29 (7%) and lowest among those aged 40–49 (3%). Conversely, overweight and obesity are most prevalent in the 40–49 age group (63%) and least among women aged 20–29 (36%). Urban women are more likely to be overweight or obese (59%) compared to rural women (45%), while rural women are more likely to be underweight (6% versus 4%).

The study further notes that overweight and obesity are more common among women with tertiary education (66%) than those with secondary (51%) or primary education (45%). On the other hand, thinness is more prevalent among women with primary or secondary education (5%) compared to those with higher education (3%).

Among adolescent girls aged 15–19, the prevalence of overweight and obesity has risen from 8% in 1994 to 16% in 2023–24. However, thinness among this age group has remained relatively stable, ranging between 10% and 13% over the years.

Socio-economic status also plays a significant role. Thinness is most prevalent (9%) among women in the lowest wealth quintile and least prevalent (3%) in the highest quintile. The reverse is true for overweight and obesity: highest among the wealthiest (63%) and lowest among the poorest (32%).

The ZDHS concludes that while progress has been made in addressing thinness among women, the growing prevalence of overweight and obesity—particularly among urban and well-educated populations—presents new public health challenges that demand urgent attention.

