Mliswa Booted Out of CP Chemicals?

By A Correspondent| CP Chemicals (Private) Limited has terminated the directorship and chairmanship of outspoken politician Temba Mliswa, citing serious breaches of fiduciary duty and conduct deemed damaging to the company’s public image and governance framework.

In a formal letter dated 27 June 2025, the company’s Corporate Secretary, Ezra Dzoro, informed Mliswa of his immediate removal from the Board of Directors, accusing him of “unilateral decisions made outside the scope of approved board resolutions,” conflict of interest, and behavior that allegedly tarnished the company’s reputation.

The letter states that the Board acted in line with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (COBE Act), the company’s Articles and Memorandum of Association, and a resolution passed by the board on the same date.

“In light of the above, the Board has determined that your continued participation in the governance of the company is not in the best interests of CP Chemicals (Private) Limited,” read the notice in part.

However, Mliswa has vehemently dismissed the development, taking to social media platform X to denounce the decision as “absolute hogwash and far from the truth.”

“I remain firmly in position, despite the chaotic antics of those with questionable motives,” Mliswa posted. “While a select few elite figures bend over backwards to appease the whims of the corrupt, let us not forget that many families are bearing the brunt of this absurdity and require leaders with a spine.”

Known for his fiery rhetoric and unfiltered commentary on national issues, Mliswa’s dismissal has stirred speculation about deeper boardroom and political rivalries. As of now, he has promised to elaborate on the matter “in due course.”

CP Chemicals is a supplier of crop chemicals, veterinary products, and equipment, with its head office located in Graniteside, Harare.

