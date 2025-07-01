Mutsvangwa Humiliated In Mutare

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa suffered a political setback in Mutare after his preferred candidate, Mercy Sacco, lost the race to lead the ZANU PF Manicaland Women’s League.

Dorothy Mabika emerged victorious in the re-run elections held on Sunday, securing 23 votes against Sacco’s 16. The re-election followed a directive from the ZANU PF commissariat, which nullified the previous election held in April due to irregularities.

The election was presided over by ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, who described the process as smooth and peaceful.

“We were instructed to come and redo the election for the chairwoman. We have just concluded that task with Mabika emerging as the winner,” Machacha announced. “Our results are going to be presented to the Politburo for endorsement. But so far, everything has gone smoothly, and we hope from now going forward, Manicaland and the league will be united.”

He added: “The figures were 23 for Mabika and 16 for Sacco, both women demonstrating that they have got a following in the executive and deserve respect. Both ladies should now work together to unite the people as Chairwoman and Vice Chairperson to make sure that they unite the entire Women’s League and concentrate on programmes that empower women in Manicaland.”

In her victory speech, Mabika expressed gratitude and called for unity.

“I want to thank the women who remained resolute in supporting my candidature. I want to thank them for their confidence in me, and I am now praying for unity,” she said. “I will work with everyone for the party and the country to achieve Vision 2030. I’m humbled by the confidence shown by the women of Manicaland. Now it’s time to unite, rebuild, and work for the party and the nation.”

The election outcome is widely viewed as a blow to Mutsvangwa’s influence in the province, as his backing of Sacco was openly known. With the votes now cast and the results awaiting Politburo endorsement, all eyes are on how the party will navigate the shifting power dynamics in Manicaland.

