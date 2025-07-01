Opposition MP Donates Chicks to Survivors of 2008 ZANU PF Political Violence

By A Correspondent -Masvingo Province – Honourable Tendeukai Matara, the Proportional Representation MP for Masvingo Province, on Tuesday donated 150 chicks, 12 bags of starter pellets, antibiotics, and poultry feeding equipment to survivors of the 2008 ZANU PF political violence at Jerera Growth Point in Zaka.

The beneficiaries of the donation — Isaac Mbanje, Tsumele, and Edison Gwenhure — survived a brutal petrol bombing attack during the 2008 political unrest, which claimed the lives of Washington Nyangwa and Crison Mbano.

Speaking during the handover, Hon. Matara emphasized her commitment to supporting victims of political violence and disadvantaged members of society.

“We cannot erase the pain of the past, but we can walk with the victims toward a better future,” said Hon. Matara. “These men endured unimaginable trauma simply for holding different political beliefs. This donation is a small but meaningful step toward restoring their dignity and helping them regain economic independence.”

She added that her gesture was part of a broader vision to empower marginalized communities. “I will continue to stand with the vulnerable and ensure they are not forgotten. Our people deserve opportunities to rebuild their lives in peace.”

The donation was welcomed by community members, who praised the MP for her hands-on approach and continued solidarity with victims of past political violence.

